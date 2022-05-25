Congressman should listen, not dismiss unionists

Letter to the editor

I am utterly appalled at the multiple remarks Congressman Richard Neal has used recently to describe unionism’s opposition to the protocol.

Unionism has legitimate concerns on the protocol and it is only fair that we are attentively listened to rather than ignorantly dismissed.

The wrecking-ball diplomacy of Congressman Richard Neal is like that of a bull in a china shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His dismissive remarks towards unionism’s legitimate concerns must stop.

Every unionist from moderate to hardline will be appalled by his remarks.

Diplomacy is supposed to bring all sides together to reach a resolution.

Congressman Richard Neal is achieving the opposite of that and I would advise he listen more rather than utter some of the very bizarre remarks he has made recently.