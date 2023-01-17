Judge any deal with the EU on whether it repairs breaches to the Belfast Agreement. The UUP needs to stand firm at this critical time in the negotiations

UUP now no longer seems to defend essence of 1998

One of the big problems facing unionism is that despite the Ulster Unionist Party being the prime architect of the Belfast Agreement, its current leadership appears to have no interest in defending the integrity of the Agreement.

In interviews over the past few days Doug Beattie and Mike Nesbitt appeared to equivocate on the threat to the Union caused by the NI protocol, and did not reference at all the breaches to the Belfast Agreement.

The UUP leadership needs to stand firm at this critical time of negotiation, and not be the weak link that undermines the totality of unionist opposition to the protocol.

It would therefore be helpful if the party would clarify its position by answering the following key questions:

1. Does the UUP consider that the NI protocol breaches the Act of Union, and undermines the principle of consent enshrined within the Belfast Agreement; breaches which the late Lord Trimble described as a fundamental 'betrayal' ?

2. The High Court determined (Rooney and JR 181 (3)) that membership of a NI Executive carried with it a requirement to implement the NI protocol. Does the UUP still consider that it should participate in a NI Executive whilst the protocol still exists?

3. Does the UUP still oppose the continued supremacy of EU law in Northern Ireland ?

As we await reports of progress in negotiations with Europe, any proposed deal must be judged on whether it restores the national sovereignty of the United Kingdom in all of its constituent nations, and repairs the breaches inflicted on the Belfast Agreement. Tinkering with trade practicalities in the hope that the constitutional issues can be swept aside would be dangerous wishful thinking.

Chief of Staff to First Minister David Trimble and UUP Party Chairman (2005-12)

A good idea for DUP to stand in GB

I was interested to see former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib espouse for the DUP to electorally challenge the government on their Conservative & Unionist values by standing candidates in England, Scotland and Wales.

I recall the were previous rumours of Nigel Farage and Arron Banks joining the DUP.

Ben Habib also discussed the overlap between the DUP and Reform UK, arguing that the red wall are crying out for a party like the DUP.

What a good idea.

Alan Day,

Coagh, Co Tyrone

The Ulster Unionists are out of touch

When a political party as is the case with the UUP finds itself staring at oblivion, it is time to pull down the shutters.

Witnessing the party of the ‘founding fathers’ of unionism being an embarrassment and an impediment to the best interests of unionism goes beyond personal sadness.

They are no longer team players of consequence.

Of the six leaders since David Trimble, five remain MLAs and one takes the Conservative whip in the Lords.

In current circumstances, persistently pushing for their nominee to be elected as Assembly speaker conducting business with the NI Protocol in place flies in the face of unionist sentiment.

The UUP’s out of touch insensitivity is forcing younger competent politicians like Councillors Carl McClean and Alan Lewis out with more to follow.

The explosive indictment of the UUP by Carl McClean in the News Letter on Friday January 6 (‘I am quitting the UUP – a party I came back to NI to support’) destroys the UUP leadership.

His incisive comment “the public does not know what the UUP stands for and I am not sure the UUP does either” hangs the leaders out to dry!

He expresses the anguish of a typical unionist coming to terms with Sinn Fein’s political insurgence and feeling badly let down by his party peers.

Ben Lowry wrote a sympathetic column recognising the qualities of Councillor McClean, Saturday January 7 which had the headline: ‘The UUP has lost a politician who was a natural fit for it’.

He puts it well in placing the able politician in the category of a “moderate in some respects but firm when it comes to the Union”.

We should be grateful that the unionist cause survives without the UUP because it encapsulates the bulk of moderates who take a firm stand on protecting the Union.

Ordinary people have always been the driving force behind unionism’s direction of travel.

All will benefit from learning from the lessons of people like Carl McClean and put their trust in politicians willing to put country first before egotistical self interests.

David McNarry,

Ex UUP and Ukip MLA, Comber

I read with interest Adam Kula's article regarding the consultation on a new LGBT Centre in Belfast.

As a gay member of the UUP who completed the consultation, what I want to see is greater connectivity of the LGBT community in Belfast and beyond. I live in Newtownards and my council Ards and North Down doesn't have an LGBT centre or any regular LGBT events.

Thus, I regularly travel to Belfast to attend LGBT events. This can be expensive to me in terms of transport though I don't have any other choice for socialisation. I have long advised my own council that more needs to be done to help the LGBT community in Ards and North Down. I also think other councils in Northern Ireland could do more.

For me, a new LGBT Centre does not have to be overly expensive. I noticed the consultation was extensive in asking what services respondents would like to see from it though I think this was to gauge demand for services more than anything else. The most demanded services would then be implemented depending on funding.

A dedicated place that can be used for events or can organise events for purposes of socialisation for the LGBT community would be all I would want. This would help in tackling loneliness and social isolation and therefore improve mental health.

Hope this provides clarity and thank you for covering this story

Michael Palmer,

Newtownards, UUP Member, Ards and North Down

The recent comments by Doug Beattie leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, who insisted that the NI Protocol is no threat to the union as it will not be implemented as agreed in 2019, sadly shows just how far out of his depth he is and his lack of basic understanding of the Protocol and the damage it is doing to our United Kingdom.

It’s like a person that is falling from a very tall building insisting despite the enviable pending result - on the way down – so far so good!

Stevan Patterson

26 Ednagee Road,