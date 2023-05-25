​UUP leader Doug Beattie. It is time for him too talk to the DUP. The political stakes are too high for allowing sentiment to wash over unionists

Seldom does the occasion arise to disagree with the News Letter editor Ben Lowry. A strong genuine unionist with an intuitive mind deserving of respectful attention. He spotted the travesty of the Northern Ireland Protocol when leaders espoused ‘the best of both worlds’ traps. Regrettably, his column, News Letter yesterday (‘UUP and SDLP are far from finished – unless they want it to be so,’ May 24, scroll down for link) verges on wishful thinking!

The UUP have not recovered from the ‘Vote Mike and get Colum’ election gimmick fiasco which insulted unionists and all but finished them there and then. Since the decline has been terminal. The UUP in successive elections have been displaced by choice of both the electorate who came out to vote as much as by those who stayed at home. None showed any interest in giving a mandate to the UUP.

Around this time two years ago, Saturday, May 29, 2021, Ben Lowry in his column ‘Amid unionist confusion, some suggested key pro-Union principles’ (see link below), listed 15 points. Number 13 was a reference to Doug Beattie who had said on Good Morning Ulster that week ‘that the NHS was more important than the protocol’. Ben questioned then ‘why keep unionist in the title of his party if so’? A moot point which resonates today with UUP thinking, willing to form a government to implement the protocol!

Letters to editor

Fact is there have been a litany of ill advised judgements littered across the successive leaderships of Tom Elliott, Mike Nesbitt, Robin Swann, Steve Aiken and Doug Beattie. Moving ground on to Alliance pitches in order to survive has failed to impress unionists. It never stood a chance of succeeding because Doug Beattie and co ignored the fact that at heart Ulster Unionists remain backbone solid unionists.

Today’s political stakes are too high for allowing the luxury of sentiment to wash over belligerent unionists and cloak the inevitable decline of the UUP. Fighting rear guard internal division which weakens the unionist unity of purpose must stop. With policies receiving approval ratings at odds with the UUP, it is time to call time on a once but no longer formidable party. Time for the UUP to talk to the DUP and work out a positive way forward.

