David McNarry: Unionists must withdraw from NI Executive in battle against Windsor Framework
Rattled and fractured, political unionism is trapped in the noose of Downing Street betrayal.
Owen Polley (The Irish Sea border not only still exists, it is getting harder, August 2) invested in producing a 3,000-word article dissecting how Northern Ireland is being treated as 'foreign' within the UK and detailing why the Windsor Framework is getting harder in its application.
His final paragraph highlights blatant malpractice in making clear that for 'the foreseeable future the framework will cripple local business and commerce’.
Indisputably, he argues that the Windsor Framework is an affront to NI's place in the UK!
As prime minister, Rishi Sunak sold a false concept of a work in progress agreement with the DUP that removed any sense of a border in the Irish Sea. It was a falseness that the DUP bought into as reason to restore Stormont.
That this has proved to be greatly exaggerated and factually false is not the fault of those, myself included, who believed a prime minister.
The fault was in thinking that a prime minister’s word was his bond to the people of NI. It was a mistake in adopting a non-existent process which has in itself corrupted politics.
I believe that I do speak for many like minds committed to workable devolution who gave a fair but cautious pragmatic wind for restoring Stormont.
None, let me clarify, envisaged that a London government would wantonly set NI outside the UK under EU rule. None are in favour of any unionist implementing the protocol/framework.
In his analysis, Owen Polley presents alarming facts that demand a truthful response from both the government and the unionists administering the framework. The article - on top of growing discontent - makes it a developing crunch time for the DUP and the UUP.
Unless unionists read from Gavin Robinson and Mike Nesbitt a resounding convincing rebuttal of Owen Polley's claims, the expectancy within the family is that forthwith the unionist leaders will withdraw their ministers from the NI Executive, advising Sir Keir Starmer that their MLAs will remain in the NI Assembly awaiting instructions pending the prime minister’s response.
Political unionism finding itself between a rock and a hard place needs leadership to step up to the plate and clean up this appalling betrayal of Northern Ireland.
Refusing to participate in government is a start but only the beginning of a battle to be won!
David McNarry, former UUP and UKIP MLA for Strangford