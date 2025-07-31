Doug Beattie: Confidence in NI justice system is low and the minister is not dealing with the major issues

Confidence in Northern Ireland’s justice system is low

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I welcome the contribution from Alliance MLA Connie Egan published in the News Letter letters section (Northern Ireland's justice system must be free from potential political interference, July 30).

She is right to engage in a discussion about the justice system in Northern Ireland, as it needs serious discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would argue that the justice system is in need of political direction, and that is why we have a justice minister; the guidance, which is laid out by politicians in legislation, helps to deliver justice outcomes.

Letter to the editor

Therefore, it is somewhat confusing that Connie thinks that challenging the judiciary is in some way anti-democratic. Indeed, I would argue it is the opposite; it is actually a sign of a healthy democracy to challenge what you believe is not working.

Recently, I brought forward a motion to the NI Assembly challenging sentencing practices in Northern Ireland, outlining several things that I thought would help address the issues. One was the continuous and compulsory professional development of our judiciary; another was regarding the abuse of sentence reduction for a late guilty plea.

I also brought forward a proposal for the setting up of a sentencing council to ensure sentences were fair, more transparent, understood and consistent. The motion passed unanimously – no political party, independent MLA, including the Alliance Party, voted against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thrust of the letter from Connie is lacking in context, but I’m in no doubt supporting her minister, she knew that.

The minister said, after the Ballymena riots, that she would consider opening special courts to deal with the rioters. My response was: why are we not opening special courts to deal with all violent crime?

My comments were very clear. The minister for justice has said she would support special courts sitting this summer if the judiciary wants them. I would agree, and I would go further.

Why no special courts to deal with the huge backlog of criminal cases? Why no special courts to deal with violence against women and girls? Why no special courts to deal with violence during numerous Easter commemorations? And why not direct the judiciary to ensure we deal with the present violence swiftly?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confidence in our justice system is low; the minister is not dealing with the issues that need to be dealt with.

The reform of the policing board, following the review, has not taken place; the shared vision and strategic outcomes of the criminal justice system, which were to be in place by May, are still not there.

The judiciary continues to hand down pitiful sentences for violent crimes and crimes against women and girls. No matter how uncomfortable it is for the minister, I will not stop highlighting these issues.