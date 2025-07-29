We cannot have a justice system in which politicians seek to influence or direct operational decisions, especially given Northern Ireland’s history, writes Connie Egan

I write with regard to Doug Beattie’s recent comments in this newspaper about the justice minister (Doug Beattie says the Justice Minister should direct the judiciary to ensure violent crime is dealt with swiftly, June 18).

It is worrying he does not appear to see how crucial it is for operational parts of the justice system to maintain their independence, free from potential political interference.

I am proud of the leadership Naomi Long has displayed, not least following the disgraceful racist and sectarian disorder across Northern Ireland recently.

However, we cannot have a justice system in which politicians seek to influence or direct operational decisions, especially given Northern Ireland’s history.

I am glad we have a justice minister who recognises this is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy, and who is willing to defend that despite opportunistic criticism from others.

Indeed, I’m sure Mr Beattie would be would be the first to criticise countries where this independence is not the case, and correctly so.

The justice minister is rightly concentrating on driving the significant reform of policy and bringing new legislation.

Expecting her to direct the operations of the judiciary, police, ombudsman or public prosecutors is like asking the health minister to direct the operations of a surgeon - foolish in the extreme and unlikely to end well for anyone involved.