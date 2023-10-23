Doug Beattie: Thirty years after the Shankill bomb, Sinn Fein is still eulogising the IRA bombers

The aftermath of the Shankill bomb on October 23 1993. We remember the nine people killed, and many others who were injured. Picture: Pacemaker

On this, the 30th anniversary of the Shankill Bombing, the Ulster Unionist Party joins with the entire community in remembering the nine innocent people who were murdered by the Provisional IRA on October 23rd, 1993.

We also remember the many others who were injured, both physically and mentally, by this atrocity.

The scars of the Shankill bombing run deep, and the pain of loss and trauma is still felt by many today.

Letters to editor

The Shankill bombing was a cold-blooded act of murder that targeted innocent civilians.

It was an act of pure evil, the images of which sent shockwaves around the world.

Thirty years on, we are particularly appalled by the continued eulogising of the bombers by Sinn Féin.

This is deeply insensitive to the innocent victims and their families, and it only serves to prolong the pain and suffering caused by the IRA’s campaign of terrorism.

It would be fitting for Sinn Fein to recognise the suffering caused by their actions and for them to join us in condemning all terrorist actions, regardless of the perpetrators.