News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
7 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
9 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
12 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
12 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall

Doug Beattie: Today's coronation will be a time for community and coming together to mark this historic moment

A letter from Doug Beattie MC MLA:

By Letters
Published 6th May 2023, 01:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 01:42 BST
A royal fan walks along The Mall yesterday ahead of today's royal coronation in London. The ceremony will show how the world has progressed. The coronation will unite all four parts of the United Kingdom (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)A royal fan walks along The Mall yesterday ahead of today's royal coronation in London. The ceremony will show how the world has progressed. The coronation will unite all four parts of the United Kingdom (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A royal fan walks along The Mall yesterday ahead of today's royal coronation in London. The ceremony will show how the world has progressed. The coronation will unite all four parts of the United Kingdom (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

This will be a momentous weekend for the United Kingdom, the commonwealth and all those who cherish the royal family. The passing of the much-loved Elizabeth II brought the end of an era that was all many of us knew. The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla marks the beginning of a new chapter for our nation. The preparations alone for the day have been a sight to behold and I am looking forward to being in our nation’s capital to attend the coronation and celebrate the crowning of our new monarch.

It has been seventy years since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, which makes this remarkable event all the more special as many of us will be witnessing the ceremony taking place for the first time. It will also be symbolic of how the world has progressed and become more connected as many millions will be able to watch it as it happens, no matter where they live. Locally I know many will be looking forward to watching the coronation with friends and family and enjoying street parties that are taking place across Northern Ireland. It will be a time for community and coming together to mark this historic moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doug Beattie, MC MLA, Ulster Unionist Party leader

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
Related topics:Doug BeattieCharles IIIUnited KingdomQueen Elizabeth IIUlster Unionist PartyNorthern Ireland