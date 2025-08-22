Editorial: Lucy ​Connolly’s remark about immigrants was vile but so was the grossly excessive penalty given to her

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday August 22 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​Last year a woman issued an appalling message on the social media platform X after the Southport riots.

As we report on page four, Lucy Connolly, 42, wrote: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care ... if that makes me racist so be it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a display of racial hatred and arguably incitement to violence (arguable in the sense that X is full of vile and abusive messages, many of which for all their hatefulness are better ignored).

However, when Ms Connolly pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred at Birmingham Crown Court last October she was sentenced to 31 months in prison (40% to be served in jail before release on licence).

Now she has been freed.

The shameful nature of Ms Connolly’s comments helped to disguise the even more shameful nature of her sentence, because it was hard to feel sympathy for someone who said something so poisonous. But on reflection – and it is a case that needed – reflection, her punishment was grossly disproportionate to the offence.

As others including the Tory leader Kemi Badenoch have pointed out, the sentence was harsher than that handed to down to actual rioters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also reflected a two-tier approach to justice, over which that increasingly muddled-seeming prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has prevailed. The Southport murders were breathtakingly evil. The desperate attempts to cover for the murderer on race grounds struck a chord with people up and down the nation, who are increasingly alarmed by the attempts to bully critics of the mass immigration disaster into silence.