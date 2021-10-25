Editor’s article summed up the Armagh centenary service well

Letter to the editor

Ben Lowry in his article on Saturday (‘Centenary service should have celebrated Northern Ireland, ’ October 23, see link below) summed up the Armagh service and situation well.

John Mulholland, Doagh

• Ben Lowry Oct 23:Centenary church service should have celebrated Northern Ireland

