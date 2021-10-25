Editor’s article summed up the Armagh centenary service well
A letter from John Mulholland:
Ben Lowry in his article on Saturday (‘Centenary service should have celebrated Northern Ireland, ’ October 23, see link below) summed up the Armagh service and situation well.
John Mulholland, Doagh
• Ben Lowry Oct 23:Centenary church service should have celebrated Northern Ireland
• Other reaction to the service below and beneath that information on how to subscribe to the News Letter
• Billy Kennedy: Queen’s absence left a huge void at centenary service
• Henry McDonald: Absence of Queen at centenary service was spun beyond credulity
• John Cushnahan: To those who distorted nature of centenary service — Shame on you!
• Doug Beattie: Sinn Fein incredibly small-minded over NI centenary event
——— ———
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Visit
to sign up
Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.
Ben Lowry, Editor