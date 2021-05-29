Extend the Northern Ireland Protocol to include Scotland

Letter to the editor

I would like to highlight the inspired idea of Ms Jane Morrice to extend the NI Protocol to Scotland.

If promoted by the government this would confuse the SNP, reduce their support and make the Union more secure.

Scots would get the huge benefit of being partly in the EU singl market while retaining GB Pounds and without joining the Euro.

If the Scots leave, what do unionists want to be in Union with?

Joseph McMinn, Newry

