Free Presbyterians: Paul Givan's decision to withdraw trans guidance is consistent with scriptural truth
The Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster welcomes the news of the withdrawal of the current transgender guidance to schools by Stormont’s education minister (‘Paul Givan: I have ordered the immediate removal of trans guidance for schools in NI,’ Sept 8).
We trust that this decision, which is consistent with both scriptural truth and scientific fact, will help our society to honour God and His Word, celebrate the beauty of His creative design and offer a pathway of hope to those who have become mired in the falsehood and misery of transgender ideology.
We still of course are campaigning for the removal of RSE from the schools curriculum.
Rev Ian Brown, Free Presbyterian Church