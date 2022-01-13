Letter to the editor

The chapter by Jeff Dudgeon from the new book, ‘The Idea of the Union: Great Britain and Northern Ireland’, which you published as a book extract was an excellent piece of work, which highlighted the use of what he calls lawfare against the British state by republicans (‘Lawfare against state by nationalists cannot lose,’ December 11, see link below)

This, of course, was brought on the British by themselves, starting with Tony Blair and his cronies giving letters of comfort and Royal prerogatives to republicans suspected of the most heinous crimes.

Lately we have heard that the Republic of Ireland has done the same in giving de facto amnesties to republicans.

Republicans would not play ball with the British if the security forces were included, even though there were very few security force personnel who stepped out of line.

The gutless attitude of the British government not including protection for Northern Ireland veterans, along with other soldiers who served in other places in conflict, is now coming back to bite them.

Using British taxpayers’ money to take spurious cases, many of which happened around 50 years ago and have already been to even foreign courts for judgement, shows it is easy to continue when you do not have to pay any of the expenses.

The vast majority of IRA crimes will never be investigated let alone resolved as we have a justice system that has become an embarrassment, where the guilty go free and those who helped stop civil war and upheld law and order are hounded.

The justice system in Northern Ireland needs to be rubbed out and drawn over again.

There are too many lawyers making millions at the British taxpayers’ expense.

It is time for the purse strings of legal aid to be tightened.

The British and, dare I say, some unionist politicians have played into the hands of republicans and their lawfare against the British state.

It is going to take a brave Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and British government to right the wrongs!

John Mulholland, Doagh

