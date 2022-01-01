Here’s to real change in Northern Ireland in 2022

Letter to the editor

After a challenging 2021 for unionism as a result of a number of issues and challenges, here’s to real change in 2022.

Unionism remains largely united in opposition to this sea border /internal UK border which cuts off Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom. It is illegal and undemocratic and also means Brexit has not been delivered as promised.

Despite opposition and protests by unionists generally from the grassroots PUL community, this has been ignored by London, Dublin and Brussels. Unionism must now step up protests and opposition on all levels to restore Northern Ireland’s status as an equal and an integral part of our beloved UK.

We can no longer continue to have EU laws and border posts here. Stormont cannot continue if unionism is not taken seriously and EU involvement continues.

Jonathan Evans, Co Armagh

