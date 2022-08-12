I salute you Kevin Myers for your courage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

The News Letter editorial (‘A Southern Irish voice who speaks up for unionists,’ August 4, see link below) is an excellent and glowing analysis of the brilliant journalist Kevin Myers.

He has an outstanding intellect and his many publications are on a par with those of the late Clive James. Kevin disturbed the cosy political clique of clientelist Dublin politicians.

He exposed their humbug and cant with a laser-like analysis. I salute you Kevin Myers. To-day one reads the constant blarney from the Dublin establishment and chattering classes in the pseudo-liberal Irish Times about ‘shared futures and a shared Ireland’.

It is about time that there was more debate about historical truth (witness the attitude of successive Irish governments towards the Royal Irish Constabulary in which my father served).

Kevin I thank you for your courage and steadfastness in the face of many onslaughts on your opinions from those lesser mortals who do not know the difference between subjective and objective truth.