Once again we have the farce of the DUP trying to ride two horses.

On the one hand Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Ian Paisley are scathing in their criticism of Michelle O’Neill’s feeble efforts on BBC TV to justify IRA murder whilst on the other we have the entire party leadership proclaiming their enthusiasm for getting back into power with Sinn Fein.