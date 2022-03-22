Import of cheap foreign labour helped fuel Brexit – P&O cannot get away with it

Letter to the editor

It is bad enough for people to lose their jobs when a business goes into liquidation.

But to be fired and removed from your place of work by a pre-arranged security firm is scandalous!

One of the reasons for people voting for Brexit was the fact that unscrupulous businesses were using foreign nationals, to the detriment of the local population, to reduce wages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had heard from a couple of people of this happening in Northern Ireland before. This situation seemed to affect those at the lower end of the pay scale more.

When the UK agreed to freedom of movement for people from poorer European countries and an inferior GDP, it opened up a can of worms as hundreds of thousands from these countries headed for the UK.

The visa system should never have been done away with, but the EU demanded this movement and the Labour Party wanted to import votes; therefore, a large swell of people headed for the UK.

For this multi-million-pound company to get away with replacing their workers with cheap foreign labour, post-Brexit, would be a slap in the face for working class people - many of whom voted for Brexit because of such practices.

This company knows that the UK needs them to carry freight across the Irish Sea and have played a fast one here.

No compensation or offer can ease the hurt these workers must feel.

This is a test for the government, and the unions, to demand that this firm reinstates these workers until such times as negotiations can take place.

John Mulholland, Doagh

Click here for more opinion and letters: www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.