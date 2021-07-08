It is better to play English anthems for England, not Britain

Letter to the editor

Is it too much to ask the FA and the RFU that they sing English anthems for England not British anthems for England and play n English colours for England (red and white) and not British colours for England (red, white and blue)?

I know this is difficult for poorly educated Old Etonians to understand, but even writers in the British ‘Daily Telegraph’ are beginning to get the point.

Frankly I no longer wish to upset my many Irish friends, let alone friends in Scotland and Wales, in this simple matter of national identity.

I would prefer to lose with ‘Jerusalem’ than win with ‘God Save The Queen’.

Dr Gerald Morgan Dublin (an Englishman)

