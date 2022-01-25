It is perhaps best to answer humour, however tasteless, with humour

The late Ian Paisley found himself at the receiving end of a joke about prostitution at Westminster

A recent (and quickly removed) tweet posted by Doug Beattie (January 24) has made unfortunate headlines for the Ulster Unionist Party leader.

But this is not the first time a DUP representative has been on the receiving end of a joke concerning prostitution .

In the late 1970s a crowded House of Commons saw a debate on the legalisation of prostitution. Ian Paisley Senior had something to say on the matter.

Letter to the editor

In his flamboyant eloquence he guldered: “If this House gives prostitution the green light ...”

He didn’t get finishing his sentence as the chamber erupted with exaggerated laughter and shouting.

The honourable member for North Antrim waited until order was restored, then retorted with “If you gentlemen know the colours of prostitution please forgive my ignorance”.

Society and the political landscape has changed since then, but perhaps humour, however tasteless, should be answered with humour.

The fake dismay and consequential political point scoring annoys more than any politician auditioning for Saturday Night Live.

Yours trying to keep a straight face

Simon Dilworth, Dungannon

