It is right to hate the IRA
A letter from Mrs Margaret Hanna (which was first published in the print edition on August 27):
By Letters
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:32 pm
Arnold Carton says (‘The burning of effigies of human beings is always repulsive,’ August 11, see link below) that burning an effigy of for example Michelle O’Neill on a bonfire is an ugly display of hatred.
Is it not morally right to hate the IRA and the evil deeds they have done?
And is it not morally right to hate those, like Ms O’Neill, who praise members of that evil terrorist organisation?
Margaret Hanna (Mrs), Craigavon
