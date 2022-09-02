It is right to hate the IRA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Arnold Carton says (‘The burning of effigies of human beings is always repulsive,’ August 11, see link below) that burning an effigy of for example Michelle O’Neill on a bonfire is an ugly display of hatred.

Is it not morally right to hate the IRA and the evil deeds they have done?

And is it not morally right to hate those, like Ms O’Neill, who praise members of that evil terrorist organisation?

Margaret Hanna (Mrs), Craigavon