It seems that Ireland rules the waves when it comes to Covid cruise ship policy

Six hundred passengers barred from disembarking the Celebrity Silhouette in Belfast by the Public Health Authority (PHA) — too dangerous they seemed to think, although a statement to the News Letter said little about their reasoning (August 17, see link below).

Yet cruise ships in England and Scotland have no restrictions. This looks to me to be another example of the protocol where Northern Ireland has to follow the Irish Republic, which is one of the few places in Europe not taking cruise ships.

Not a word of protest from any unionist public representative.

Terri Jackson, Bangor

