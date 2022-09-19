It takes more than a handshake for Sinn Fein to get good credit rating

The King’s handshake with Michelle O’Neill at Hillsborough Castle is not some signal that Sinn Fein now operates on a morally sound footing

I share Samuel Morrison’s observation that the BBC is guilty of presenting the King’s visit to Hillsborough as a feather in Sinn Féin’s cap.

At the same time I am surprised that, in a similar vein, Doug Beattie seeks to recognise the handshake with Michelle O’Neill as some sort of signal that Sinn Fein now operates on a morally sound footing.

It is beyond me how Mr Beattie can award brownie points to a party which gave both tacit and vocal support to the savagery inflicted for 30 years on those who are now the King’s subjects, robbed the King of his then mentor Lord Mountbatten and still considers that barbarism as unavoidable.

Letter to the editor

Sinn Fein has a lot to do before their credibility rating moves into the black.