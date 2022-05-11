It was clearly unfair that the TUV got 7.6% of the votes and only one seat

Letter to the editor

I read Ben Lowry’s article in Monday’s paper with interest (‘TUV surge should have been a key story of the election,’ May 9, see below) and I agree that an electoral system in which a party with 7.6% of the first preference votes gets one seat is clearly undemocratic and unfair.

Clearly a reform of the voting system is a priority.

Sinn Fein/IRA and their fellow travellers have been to the fore in calling for the introduction of Welsh language style legislation here for the Irish language.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps they will be consistent and agree to allow for the introduction of the Welsh partial list electoral system, or something similar?

This would help ensure that the assembly make up is a fairer representation of how the people actually voted, which is what democracy is supposed to be about.

Of course, this might mean that the larger parties, not just Sinn Fein/IRA, might lose out a bit, but surely democratic parties stand for representation of the people for the people and will be happy to take some slight losses for democratic principle?

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney

• Ben Lowry: The TUV vote surge should have been one of the main stories of the election

• Other commentary:

• Ruth Dudley Edwards May 10: The nationalist vote is nowhere near enough for border poll

• Editorial May 10: If Irish language gets pledge today so must an overhaul of protocol

• Owen Polley May 9: Unionists have an issue with sectarian SF, not with nationalism

• Emma Little Pengelly May 9: There has been no increase in the nationalist vote in 25 years

• Henry McDonald May 9: A few facts are in order amid breathless reportage about SF

• Editorial May 9: It is clear that unionists need to have option of voting for a liberal party

• Ben Lowry May 7: Unionism now faces a considerable challenge in how to go forward

• Henry McDonald May 7: Sinn Fein’s day in the sun but no new dawn for Irish unity

• Editorial May 7: Unionism more than ever needs London’s help on the protocol

• Ben Lowry May 7: Unionist overall vote stays ahead of nationalist total, albeit narrowly

• Brian John Spencer: Unionism was given no wriggle room by nationalism