Jamie Bryson: Steve Baker is having an argument with his own conscience over the DUP-Tory deal
The latest contribution by the former Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker with regard to politics here, in his essay in yesterday’s News Letter (It is time for UK to take back control of NI’s regulations, August 8), is a shameless effort to rewrite the past around the DUP-Tory deal.
Baker did not simply reluctantly support the Windsor Framework and the later agreement with the DUP to restore Stormont, he said that the framework was a fantastic deal and pontificated and sneered at all those of us who pointed out that far be it from restoring the UK’s constitutional integrity, the framework actually embedded the subjugation and suspension of the Union.
His fixation on being liked by the Irish government reached sycophantic levels.
He cared not one jot for Northern Ireland’s place in the Union, but only about appearing as some kind of statesman and his ministerial perks.
We now find that that which Baker told unionism was great for the Union because it apparently provided Northern Ireland unique opportunities, has now morphed into something Baker states no unionist will accept long term.
Mr Baker – no true unionist ever accepted it. Not in the short term, the medium term or the long term.
You accepted it, you endorsed it. In the same article Baker says he did not make a mistake endorsing the Windsor Framework, but then goes on to explain the constitutional damage being done by that same Windsor Framework.
He’s having an argument with his own conscience.
The days of any unionist or loyalist in Northern Ireland making common ideological cause with Steve Baker is long gone.
His betrayal of unionism and loyalism will never be forgiven, not forgotten.
Jamie Bryson, Donaghadee