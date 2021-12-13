Jim Allister: It is time for the DUP to act over the Northern Ireland Protocol

The belief that if the protocol beds in unionists will come to terms with it is driving inaction by London

There is a whiff of further betrayal of unionism in the air over the Northern Ireland Protocol, with reported briefings of the UK government weakening of resolve.

There may yet be a heavy price to pay for giving Boris Johnson the benefit of the doubt in the autumn when threats of action faded away.

Of course the protocol is economically disastrous, but it is its constitutional dislocation which really counts. The Irish Sea border is not just an inconvenience, it is a visible manifestation of Great Britain now being a ‘third country’, while we are absorbed day by day into an economic all-Ireland.

Since Stormont is a lynchpin in the implementation of the Union-dismantling protocol, we are past the point of needing to face up to the folly of continuing to sustain that which is perfecting our constitutional destruction.

By reason of its dominant position, the DUP carries the primary obligation to act now to waken up the UK government to the choice it faces.

Jim Allister QC MLA, TUV leader, Stormont

