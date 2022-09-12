Jim Allister: We have been reminded of the UK-wide affection for the Queen

The Queen at Stormont in 2012. Her death has been a reminder that she was held in high esteem around the nation

Over the last few days our nation has been united in grief following the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth but while it has been a sad time it has also been a time when the ties which bind the United Kingdom have been strengthened.

Across the UK we have witnessed massive public displays of affections for the late monarch and huge support for her successor, King Charles.

A striking feature of the television coverage from London and indeed reports from those who have visited there in the last few days is the number of folk from Northern Ireland who have gone to the effort of travelling to our nation’s capital to pay their respects.

Letter to the editor

I always knew that the Queen was held in high esteem across the UK but when you see the volume of tributes and the effort ordinary citizens have gone to the effort to make them it really is extraordinary.

In the oaths King Charles III took on Saturday and the proclamations which have continued into Sunday we had a very public reminder that Northern Ireland remains part of the United Kingdom.

This will be underscored when our new king visits on Tuesday.

One hopes that the event will cause the prime minister to recognise the importance of restoring our full and proper place within the United Kingdom by removing the Northern Ireland Protocol.