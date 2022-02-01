Jim Wells can hold his head high – unlike certain other people

Jim Wells, pictured in the year 2000

Jim Wells should drop the word ‘humiliation’ from his vocabulary (‘Wells: My DUP career ended in humiliation’, Monday, January 31, front page of the News Letter).

He has served his party, the people, and the province well over a lengthy period of time, taking a principled position on issues which are fundamental to our way of life.

There is nothing humiliating about taking a stand for what is right, even when others with an eye on the ballot box are ready to put party before principle.

Letter to the editor

Unlike so many other politicians, Jim Wells can walk with his head held high.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

