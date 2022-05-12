Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein. The party refuses to take its seats at the House of Commons yet criticises the DUP leader for not taking his Stormont seat

In her recent tweet, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou Mc Donald has criticised Jeffrey Donaldson’s decision to resign from his MLA seat and remain at Westminster as a complete abdication of his responsibility.

She claims that his decision was taken without a thought for Northern Ireland workers, families, and everyone struggling to get by.

While I would support any other leading Northern Ireland politician’s right to criticise Jeffrey Donaldson in this way, I never fail to be amazed at the hypocrisy of Sinn Féin.

Letter to the editor

The major economic decisions that will be made to protect Northern Ireland workers, their families, and everyone who is struggling to get by will be made at Westminster.

Why, therefore don’t the seven Sinn Féin MPs instead of simply taking their expenses, end their policy of abstentionism, take their seats at Westminster, and defend the rights of those families who are struggling to get by.

They could also challenge Jeffrey Donaldson directly for his irresponsibility in the Westminster Parliament itself.

John Cushnahan, Former Leader of the Alliance Party and former Fine Gael MEP

