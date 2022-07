David Trimble and his then UUP deputy leader John Taylor at Downing Street in 1997 (Photo: JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)

I am absolutely shattered at the news that my colleague David Trimble has passed away.

For many years we shared an office at Westminster and I served as his deputy leader in the Commons throughout the negotiations that resulted in the Belfast Agreement.

I know how much he contributed in time and work to advance the lives of all in Northern Ireland. He was a great and loyal Ulsterman.

Letter to the editor

I extend to his wife Daphne and all the family my sincere sympathy.