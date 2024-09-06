Letter: A political resurrection is needed to turn the SDLP into a real social democratic party

Letters to editor

A letter from Suneil Sharma:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am delighted by the resignation of Colm Eastwood, a leader who presided over the party’s decline. It gives me, someone on the progressive left, hope that from the ashes of social conservativism and light green nationalism, a real social democratic party can be born.

This current SDLP has failed to navigate the changing political landscape. The SDLP does not understand the meaning of its name, and is devoid of the leadership and foresight of John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Brid Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A party that should be steeped in delivering for the working class, rarely if ever uses that term and is still perceived as a party that courts the grey middle-class mass-going voter. A party that does not support a woman’s right to choose and does not believe in a secular education system. It supports projects like the building of Casement at a cost of £300 million while the health and social care system is in crisis which impacts heavily on low-income families and the elderly. They call for further devolution of tax-raising powers when they cannot deal with the issues of health service reform, water rates which could raise £500m, the unfair rates cap and continue to support free prescriptions for all. Their answer, blame the Brits for the ineptitude of our political class. Their most important contribution to our collective future is the creation of a New Ireland Commission, at a time when they have little to say about the cost-of-living crisis. New faces have come and gone but it still looks, sounds, and feels like a Sad Democratic and Lacklustre Party.

They call for a Marshall Plan for the health service, I think this is an opportunity to develop a Marshall Plan for their political survival. Let me tell you what your name should be about in practice. Social democracy takes the form of socially managed welfare capitalism and, for partial public ownership, a robust welfare state upholding universally accessible public services such as childcare, education and health. It also includes promoting equality of opportunity, social equality, a more equitable distribution of income, and a fair tax system where the broadest shoulders are asked to pay a bit more in the interests of social cohesion. If there is no change in where the party sits on the political landscape, then the picket fence Alliance Party will continue to steal their votes.

Claire Hanna’s interview with Paul Clark on UTV was uninspiring and gives me little hope of a political resurrection. When asked what she would do differently from Colm there was some waffling. When asked about her priorities, they included listening, speaking, and reaching out to the region, which surprisingly, included Dublin. She pointed out that her party embraces a progressive left policy platform, she does not grasp the underlying principles of social democracy. Happy to help and support a real social democratic party, this one is close to DNR.