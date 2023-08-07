News you can trust since 1737
Letter: A wonderful Twelfth of July yet no live BBC TV coverage of it - in contrast to all-Ireland game in Croke Park days later

A letter from Mr N Mooney:
By Letters
Published 8th Aug 2023, 00:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 00:56 BST
Part of the Twelfth parade outside Belfast City Hall. Morning television coverage used to make people’s day. Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerPart of the Twelfth parade outside Belfast City Hall. Morning television coverage used to make people’s day. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Once again this summer another wonderful Twelfth of July has been celebrated across our Province with thousands of people enjoying the spectacle of colour and parades of brethren with accompanying bands, showing this aspect of our unionist culture and how enjoyable it is to many on this special day for the Orange Order.

Sadly however, there are people who can’t see the parade live, as up to last year the BBC showed coverage from outside their Belfast studios and now for the year have to wait until the evening coverage on TV. People who are infirm at home or care-homes, hospitals etc would appreciate seeing it earlier in the day. The coverage in the morning made their day.

Contrast that to this same BBC which showed live coverage of an all Ireland football championship match from Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday July 16 between Kerry and Derry.

Whilst I accept that people want to see live Gaelic football on TV, I, and I think your readers will share my view, think that there’s a bias against our unionist culture and events such as this by the BBC. It shows a lack of impartiality in this regard.

Mr N Mooney, Waterside, Londonderry

