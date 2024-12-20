Letter: Always bear in mind the aspirations of republicans

Letters to editor

Further to Trevor Ringland’s latest piece (​An interdependent model for society allows us to embrace diversity, December 4), what we have to realise and accept is that reconciliation is not on the agenda for most nationalists and all republicans.

They simply wish to be in the ascendancy and to impose their culture on us here in Northern Ireland, so that when it suits them and they are able to do so, they will vote for an all Ireland.

In the meantime, whilst it is of course essential that we do all we can to make the province a great place for everyone to live, even including discussions on what form any potential ‘new Ireland’ in the distant future may take and who will ‘run’ that entity, it is nonetheless crucial that we keep the aspirations of those who would do away with our country uppermost in our minds at all times.