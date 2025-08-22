Letter: Any suggestion of another Stormont boycott is self-harming to unionists

Those who advocate collapsing the Executive again are serving no purpose other than exacerbate our public service woes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If anyone wished to self-inflict the greatest amount of harm to Unionism in Northern Ireland, they would have no better proposition than to collapse the NI Executive again.

Suggestions from some to collapse the Executive (​Unionists must withdraw from NI Executive, August 6) is evidence that anti-devolution politics has little confidence in the power of the people in Northern Ireland, nor has any interest in taking ownership of our own issues and dealing with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, those who advocate collapsing the Executive again are serving no purpose other than exacerbate our public service woes, risk economic investment and consign Northern Ireland affairs to a small item on the agenda of a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. The problem with the debate around the Windsor Framework is that Northern Ireland is left behind with a mess created by Brexit, poor Anglo-Irish relations and a distinct lack of good judgement on the behalf of the DUP.

Letter to the editor

So, what is the answer from the anti-devolution lobby? Why don’t we just collapse the Executive and let our affairs go to the wall in the hope that the British Government does the right thing.

This argument is not grounded in reality – that solution would only further damage our economy, society and public services.

English, Scottish and Welsh MPs at Westminster – concerned with other, more pressing issues for their constituents – would remain silent on any changes to the UK-EU trade relationship that would be acceptable to Unionism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stormont is not working the way we would like it to be – we all want to see a better government for Northern Ireland.

However, we cannot afford to just throw our heads up and collapse the devolved institutions because we don’t like the Windsor Framework.

We should instead use government in Northern Ireland to map out a consensus on the pressing issues we face today – health waiting lists, education underachievement and our poor wastewater infrastructure – all of which are not affected by UK-EU trade or the Windsor Framework.

The arena to oppose the Windsor Framework should be the House of Commons and the House of Lords – collapsing the Assembly would make zero difference to this fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s be clear – had the DUP not been dazzled by holding the ‘balance of power’ during the term of Theresa May’s government, Unionism would have had a stronger voice in the Brexit negotiations. Some MPs at that time felt that Westminster was the place to be – not in a devolved government – which prolonged the unwillingness of both the DUP and Sinn Féin to restore power-sharing.

No devolved administration meant we had no voice – Scotland had Nicola Sturgeon, Wales had Carwyn Jones then Mark Drakeford to speak for them during Brexit talks – we had no one.

For those who see themselves as ‘Northern Irish’ as their identity, it is often difficult to comprehend ideas or political decisions that often end up placing power over our affairs in the hands of English, Welsh and Scottish MPs at Westminster with little understanding of Northern Ireland. The idea that we should collapse the devolved institutions once more is a vote of no-confidence in Northern Ireland and its people. Unionists across Northern Ireland should reject such ideas if they are to build a stronger, more prosperous Northern Ireland.