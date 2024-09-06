Letter: As a former head teacher, I support the mobile phone ban - but teachers will need support in enforcing it
More often than not, I am a critic of the DUP, but on this occasion, I will congratulate Paul Givan for focusing on improving the education of our children (Click here to read it: ‘I want the school day to be free from phones so that our children can fully participate in activities’).
A few years ago, when I was still teaching, the use of mobile phones by pupils in school was a constant source of distraction and sometimes bullying or other mischief. Most teachers will welcome a clear strategy to keep them out of the classroom.
The trial using magnetically locked pouches (presumably the Yondr version) will be interesting and might be the solution if costs allow, but a word of warning.
Irrespective of the solution chosen, it will be teachers who have to enforce the policy; they will need to be supported when the inevitable minority of pupils decide to subvert the no-phone policy. I remember a number of occasions where teachers encountered significant problems with parents when they tried to enforce the school phone policy. If this new initiative is to work, then the Education Minister needs to ensure that school management and governors support the teachers fully as they implement his policy.
Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6