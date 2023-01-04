Letter: Baroness Hoey is right to call for support for the News Letter
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
By Letters
Baroness Hoey is, of course, right in advocating active support for this newspaper which is a bastion of the unionist cause (‘The News Letter covers issues that matter to unionists,’ December 26, see link below).
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry
Letter from Kate Hoey: Support the News Letter, which covers issues that matter to unionists
