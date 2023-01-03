Letter: Baroness Hoey's appeal for support for the News Letter is timely
A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
By Letters
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:51am
I join Baroness Hoey in her timely appeal when she says that the News Letter deserves our support (‘Support the News Letter, which covers issues that matter to unionists,’ December 26, see link below).
Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin
Letter from Kate Hoey: Support the News Letter, which covers issues that matter to unionists
For more letters and opinion articles, visit the Opinion section of the News Letter website which can be found by clicking here