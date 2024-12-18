Letter: Be a Secret Santa and help a vulnerable child feel the magic of Christmas

Your donations could help ensure a child doesn’t go hungry, keep them warm, provide them with a Christmas present of their own and give them hope for a brighter future

A letter from Larry Lamb:

The magic of Christmas begins in childhood. Hanging stockings, sharing festive food, presents under the tree.

It’s a time for children to feel loved and make memories that last a lifetime.

But for vulnerable children, Christmas is anything but magical – it’s a stark reminder of what they lack.

Their first memories of Christmas could be going to bed hungry, being too cold to sleep and losing all hope when Santa doesn’t come.

A staggering 4.3 million children in the UK now live in poverty - that’s three in ten children.

It’s the highest number ever recorded, with 100,000 more children in poverty last year than the year before.

More children are suffering, and more families are reaching crisis point.

As a long-standing supporter and Ambassador of Action for Children, I’ve seen first-hand the life-changing work the charity does for vulnerable children and families.

They have over 2,500 dedicated frontline workers on the ground who see children without a bed sleeping on the hard floor with just blankets, families phoning them in tears because they cannot afford to feed their children.

It’s relentless, it’s heartbreaking – and they can’t keep waiting around for a Christmas miracle.

With the ongoing cost of living crisis continuing to hurt too many children and families, they need your support now more than ever.

I know times are tough for many people, but if there’s one thing the British public is known for, it’s their incredible generosity.

Your donations could help ensure a child doesn’t go hungry, keep them warm, provide them with a Christmas present of their own and give them hope for a brighter future.

Be a Secret Santa and you could help a vulnerable child feel the magic of Christmas.

To become a Secret Santa and donate to Action for Children visit iamsanta.org.uk