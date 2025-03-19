Letter: Be careful about turning Zelensky into a messiah - he could end up leading your sons to war

Letters to editor

A letter from Clive Maxwell:

Democrats in America stung by the election result are now engaged in unarmed combat that could spill onto the streets; people need to be on their guard.

America is now deeply divided and it could spiral out of control. It has even spread to the war in Ukraine where we need to maintain cool heads and a delicate balance. There is too much at stake to score political points; the spat in the Oval office didn’t help, and we need to get at the truth of that.

Everyone in America is now on the front line in the battle for hearts and minds. It could turn ugly, and spread, until every family is involved, and pit friend against friend, and tear the nation apart. Will the third world war be an extension of that, will it be a series of civil wars spreading? Is there still time to row back from that or has the fuse been lit?

I say to those turning Zelensky into a messiah, be careful, he could be a false prophet leading your sons to war. Sending your sons to war is a personal choice, and a sacred trust, so you need to be careful, you could be left with blood on your hands, their blood! I invite those, led by their emotions, and committed to a foreign war, to tell us if they would sacrifice their sons to it. It has happened before. We sent our young men to war and they never came back. Sending my family to war is not in their gift, it has to be my choice, and I refuse to give my consent.

This choice tops any presumed loyalty to Zelensky, or Donald Trump, and it’s not a choice to be made at the whim of the Democrats who have their own agenda; they’re not using my family. In playing politics they could lead us into a war, and leave us. The Democratic Party is a plant by globalists and its spores have arrived here and caused division. We must root it out before those toxic blooms spread their poison.

The media is controlled by the liberal and woke left who promote a globalist agenda. Truth is precious, and scarce, we have to dig for it, and dig deep. If we don’t, others will stake their claim and think for us. Globalists will make off with our children to fight their wars. Support them if you must, but not in my name, and at my expense.