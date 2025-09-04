Letter: Belfast Agreement was already trashed so don't use it to argue against NI leaving ECHR

It seems that the Belfast Agreement is only applicable if it goes against the pro-EU and nationalist paternity, writes John Mulholland

It is incredible that opponents of the Union are using the discredited Belfast Agreement to argue against Northern Ireland leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) - this is hypocrisy!

It is the only way that the UK can control illegal immigration successfully. The far left and communists dressed up as do-gooders want to destroy the UK and our values that we hold dear.

The British government set aside the cross-community agreement when it came to the Irish Sea border. They also set aside article 2 of the 1998 agreement that set aside protections for unionists in Northern Ireland, so that we must obey foreign laws and court rulings from the EU.

Unionists should waken up and smell the coffee.

The Belfast Agreement is already trashed. It seems that the agreement is only applicable if it goes against the pro-EU and nationalist paternity.

In a letter last week someone wrote about it being foolish for unionists to bring down power-sharing devolution (Another Stormont boycott is self-harming, August 23).

The fact is - it should never have been restarted, as many in the DUP must have known the Donaldson deal was flawed. It has now been proven without doubt this is the case.

For the DUP to cast the Windsor Framework aside by saying they may have oversold it is an understatement. They have certainly deepened the crisis within unionism when it comes to the Union, by returning to Stormont with their tails between their legs.