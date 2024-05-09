Letter: Belfast City Council should revisit their decision to host marathon on a Sunday
A letter from David Barbour:
I note the letter from Rev Philip Campbell, secretary, Caleb Foundation (Holding the marathon on a Sunday excludes Christians who would have enjoyed it, May 8).
Rev Campbell politely asked Belfast City Council to show consideration to churchgoing people excluded from participating in Belfast City Marathon because it was held on a Sunday.
I support Rev Cameron's call and ask Belfast City Council to revisit their decision to host the marathon on a Sunday.
David Barbour, Coleraine