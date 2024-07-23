Letter: Blaming unionist disunity for election result ignores fact that DUP - not unionism - lost seats

A letter from Alex Swan:
The DUP lost two seats in this month's Westminster election, including North Antrim which it has held for 50 yearsThe DUP lost two seats in this month's Westminster election, including North Antrim which it has held for 50 years
The DUP lost two seats in this month's Westminster election, including North Antrim which it has held for 50 years
By Letters
Published 24th Jul 2024, 00:00 BST

From the reports of the various speeches from the Twelfth covered in this publication (Co-operation is key for unionists, July 12) it’s clear where the DUP are placing the blame for the loss of seats - unionist disunity.

Of course this ignores the reality that with the election of the UUP’s Robin Swann and independent unionist Alex Easton it was the DUP that lost seats, not unionism.

Alex Swan, ex-Ulster Unionist councillor

Related topics:DUPAlex SwanRobin SwannUUP