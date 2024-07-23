Letter: Blaming unionist disunity for election result ignores fact that DUP - not unionism - lost seats
A letter from Alex Swan:
From the reports of the various speeches from the Twelfth covered in this publication (Co-operation is key for unionists, July 12) it’s clear where the DUP are placing the blame for the loss of seats - unionist disunity.
Of course this ignores the reality that with the election of the UUP’s Robin Swann and independent unionist Alex Easton it was the DUP that lost seats, not unionism.
Alex Swan, ex-Ulster Unionist councillor