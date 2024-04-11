Letter: Bun ticking and cross removing shows that nation is intent on cultural suicide
I have just read the letter by David Fleming regarding the replacement of crosses with ticks on our traditional hot cross buns (https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/letter-inclusiveness-goes-to-the-extremes-as-easter-crosses-are-replaced-with-ticks-4575239, April1).
I suppose we shouldn't be surprised, as our nation seems intent on cultural suicide.
I went to an ATM last week at a local supermarket to be greeted with an on-screen banner celebrating Ramadan. The first thought that came to my mind was, I wonder if I went to an ATM in Iran would I have been greeted with a banner celebrating Easter? I very much doubt not.
Kevin Docherty, Castlederg