Prime minister Rishi Sunak has show solidarity with Israel - and should show the same solidarity with his fellow British citizens here in Northern Ireland when it comes to arrangements with the EU, writes Harry Patterson

British prime minister Rishi Sunak was in Israel last month to meet the Israeli PM and president and generally show that the UK stands with Israel and its citizens.

This is right and proper - it’s just a pity he couldn’t show the same solidarity with his fellow British citizens here in Northern Ireland.

No, instead he expects us to swallow the lie that we are still full members of the United Kingdom and the Windsor Framework has solved all our problems.

The mood music has changed from the DUP as well and now we are to recognise a new reality - in other words, the seemingly endless negotiations with PM Sunak have gone nowhere.

Where have the DUP’s seven tests gone?

Stand by for soundbites such as “this is good as it’s gonna get” and “we’ve done all we can and now it’s time to get back to Stormont”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that a Sinn Fein first minister couldn’t order a paper clip without DUP say so and it’s no big deal if Michelle O’Neill is first minister. If that’s the case then what was “smash SF all about" and “vote DUP to ensure a unionist first minister”?

Very seldom do I agree with Doug Beattie but he is right when he says that Sir Jeffrey is now saying what Doug has been saying for the past 20 months. That’s not much of a compliment for Sir Jeffrey though.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it will – and right soon. Don’t know whether to laugh or cry.