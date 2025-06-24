Letter: Churches are in dire need of more leaders like Lord Robin Eames
It was lovely to read reports marking the 50-year celebration of Lord Robin Eames’ consecration as a Church of Ireland bishop (Bishop Robin Eames celebrates 50 years of service to the Church of Ireland, June 10).
What made Archbishop Robin Eames so different, and enabled him to have such a positive role in the NI peace and reconciliation process? When – or will we ever - see his like again?
I wonder if it was his earlier life experience, as a law faculty academic at Queen's University Belfast, which helped make him such an outstanding church supervisor or steward.
Today's global Anglican Church desperately needs people with Lord Eames' legal skills.
Lord Eames certainly displayed legendary communication, diplomacy and pastoral skills. But there was surely something much deeper at work: Lord Eames’ absolute credibility in terms of administering justice fairly, possibly related to his impeccable academic legal credentials.
The Church of England, and also the Church of Ireland, are in dire need of new leaders like Archbishop Eames, with an ability to publicly administer justice with absolute fairness and credibility.
James Hardy, Belfast BT5