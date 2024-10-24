Donald Trump says almost everyone in the US wanted rid of ‘Roe v Wade’ - he is referring to an abortion policy that was settled in the US for 50 years. In essence it protected at a national level the right to an abortion in the first third of a pregnancy

Your editorial, ‘Crushing the right to protest against abortion', October 19, reminded readers of the efforts made to hide the horror of abortion.

Atheism, after a similar fashion, demands a closed mind and a closed blind, because the faintest autumn starlight reveals the unimaginable glory of the heavens.

Let's consider 'Occupied Territory', a 1987 collection of features by a celebrated USA journalist called Cal Thomas.

Letters to editor

“Come back in 24 hours” begins with these words: “The once tightly-rolled ideological string of ball of the pro-abortion forces is beginning to unravel.”

The final sentence runs: “Regardless of how the court decides the case, the clock is ticking and the day is drawing nearer when killing one's unborn child will again be against the law.”

Clinical science advances are a gift to pro-life activists, and the alarm clock is set to ring shortly on abortion, fully awakening a sleeping society to a hidden Halloween horror story.

It is not the end just yet, but the beginning of the end.