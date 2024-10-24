Letter: Clinical science advances are a gift to pro-life activists, and the alarm clock is set to ring shortly on abortion
Your editorial, ‘Crushing the right to protest against abortion', October 19, reminded readers of the efforts made to hide the horror of abortion.
Atheism, after a similar fashion, demands a closed mind and a closed blind, because the faintest autumn starlight reveals the unimaginable glory of the heavens.
Let's consider 'Occupied Territory', a 1987 collection of features by a celebrated USA journalist called Cal Thomas.
“Come back in 24 hours” begins with these words: “The once tightly-rolled ideological string of ball of the pro-abortion forces is beginning to unravel.”
The final sentence runs: “Regardless of how the court decides the case, the clock is ticking and the day is drawing nearer when killing one's unborn child will again be against the law.”
Clinical science advances are a gift to pro-life activists, and the alarm clock is set to ring shortly on abortion, fully awakening a sleeping society to a hidden Halloween horror story.
It is not the end just yet, but the beginning of the end.
James Hardy, Belfast BT5