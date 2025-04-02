Letter: ‘​Conversion therapy’ ban campaigners fear God - the only focus of their attack is the evangelical Christian community

'Mental health consequences in terms of feelings of guilt, of shame, suicidal ideation and depression and anxiety’ never reveal themselves in Pride parades or other such activities, writes Gordon McNeill

Reading your article in the News Letter (Groups silent on ‘criminalisation’, March 28) once again highlights the red herring of so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

How does any Christian worker, be they pastor, minister, Christian worker of any sort, actually come into contact with someone anxious about their sexuality, gender or whatever? Surely it can only be when they are approached by someone who IS genuinely concerned about their lifestyle.

And how is that Christian who has been approached, or contacted, supposed to respond to the request for their help? Well, if they are an evangelical, born again, believer, they will have to respond in accordance with the Word of God as found in The Bible.

Letter to the editor

They have no other court of appeal other than what God has taught in His Word. Psychology doesn’t have the answer.

It does appear that the Alliance party MLA, and others, are not afraid of the ‘harm’ that any Christian counsellor might do, but in truth they are afraid of God.

God, who is the creator of all humanity (I can’t use ‘mankind’ in the way the Bible uses it) has never created anyone to live a lifestyle which is contrary to the teaching of His Word.

Your article contains a quote that ’conversion therapy’...can cause “real mental health consequences in terms of feelings of guilt, of shame, suicidal ideation and depression and anxiety”.

These words are very revealing. These ‘consequences’ never reveal themselves in Pride parades or other such activities. Can it be that it is in the quiet moments in their lives, when they reflect upon their own individual journey in life, that these difficulties arise?

There is no such thing as ‘conversion therapy’ . Only God can convert. A mere man or woman may endeavour to give what help they can, if asked to, but they will never change a lifestyle by their words. Compassion will be offered but never coercion.

In closing, it appears that it is God they fear, and the only focus of their attack is the evangelical Christian community.

God does, and has, changed many lives in this area of society. But you challenge Him at your peril.