Letter: Deserved praise the News Letter, a newspaper that assumes an increasing importance
I write to echo the deserved praise for the Belfast News Letter by James Hardy and for one of its editorials on the vexed question of abortion, still a troubling issue of conscience for many of us (‘News Letter punches way above its weight and deserves credit for flagging up concern about abortion,' May 22).
In a world where the BBC or RTE can no longer be trusted for a fair and impartial presentation of events, local, national and international, the role of a newspaper like the Belfast News Letter assumes an increasing importance.
The standard of truth is a demanding standard.
Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin