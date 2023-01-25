Letter: Disruption to medicine supplies shows the folly of the Northern Ireland Protocol

Letters to editor

I hope those who called for the rigorous implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol now see the folly of their ways after it has been proven that vital medicines and pharmaceutical supplies face disruption caused by the internal UK border, supplanted as a direct result of the same iniquitous NI Protocol.

The desperation of those who are determined to retain the Irish Sea border for their ill-disguised constitutional bias is not lost on many people throughout Northern Ireland, despite and including their willingness to negate their responsibilities as elected representatives in delivering for all of the people of this part of the United Kingdom.

It is the tip of the iceberg as we await the latest cobbled deal from Whitehall to try and coerce unionists into an executive, as the grace period still applies across a plethora of regulatory trading rules and bureaucracy.

The facts remain that the protocol is detrimental to every citizen in Northern Ireland, and it must be eradicated for the good of us all.

Unionism must stand firm and resist this affront to our position within the United Kingdom and ensure we are treated equally as our fellow counterparts in Great Britain.

Stephen Cooper, Traditional Unionist Voice councillor, Comber

