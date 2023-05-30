Letter: Disunity of unionists is not the problem but a consequence of the problem, which is an offended God

Letters to editor

Further to Tom Ferguson’s letter on Friday (‘Unionist unity is not possible without a shared political objective’, May 26, see link below) may I add a comment in support of what he says. Unionist unity is attractive but if there is an incorporating of the unscriptural policies that both the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Party presently adhere to, what would such unity be in the eyes of God?

Nothing but the old rebellion renamed! Disunity is not the problem. It is but one of the consequences of the problem. The problem is an offended God! Until that matter is addressed, no matter what ‘repair jobs’ are carried out, the advance of the enemy will continue. In truth, I cannot see a return from the apostasy that has been embraced by Ulster and that repeatedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP voting pattern shows a total disregard for the standards that the party once espoused. It is clear that the DUP is increasingly repudiating the truth of God in its search for votes – all to no avail of course. Even professing Christians have joined in the casting off of ’the old paths’.

This old Bible text holds the answer for us. “Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein,” Jeremiah 6:16.

The DUP and Protestantism generally, echoes the reply of the rebels in the days of Jeremiah.

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery, Co Tyrone

Advertisement Hide Ad