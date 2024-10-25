Letter: Divergent views on transgenderism must be tolerated within the Northern Ireland Civil Service

The cover of the new inclusive language guide for the civil service which has been published by the Department of Finance (which has responsibility for the civil service), encouraging staff to make people aware of ‘their pronouns’

The Sinn Fein finance minister Caoimhe Archibald supports the Northern Ireland Civil Service initiative encouraging staff to endorse transgenderism (Civil servants invited to endorse transgenderism, October 19).

Could I ask minister Archibald if she will support and protect those civil service employees who hold gender critical beliefs.

Gender critical people hold the view that biological sex is immutable, important and not the same as gender identity.

Letter to the editor

Such a belief is protected under the 2010 Equality Act and people holding such a belief should be protected from harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

I personally know civil servants who hold gender critical beliefs, but are afraid to be identified as such for fear of being labelled ‘bigoted’ and having their job and promotion opportunities ruined.

Unfortunately the discussion around transgenderism is toxic, with the labels ‘woke’ and ‘bigot’ too easily thrown about.

I believe that it is incumbent on finance minister Caoimhe Archibald to encourage a safe working environment within the Northern Ireland Civil Service where divergent views on transgenderism are tolerated and all employees are protected from harassment and discrimination.